Monday Jun 19, 2023
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!

Monday Jun 19, 2023

During a concert on her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday, a man threw a phone at singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha, hitting her in the face. The culprit was arrested at the scene.

A Twitter video captured the moment when the Back to You artist, dressed in a purple outfit with her blonde hair flowing down, was singing and moving towards the front of the stage. 

Suddenly, a phone was thrown from the crowd and hit her directly in the face while she was facing the audience. The singer fell down and was rushed to get aid.

A new video has surfaced showing security personnel locating the man responsible for throwing the phone and pulling him out of the crowd by lifting him over the barrier. 

As this was happening, angry fans could be heard shouting words like "a**hole" and "that is assault" at the man while he was being taken away.

Worried fans flocked to Twitter following the incident. “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage,” wrote one in the caption of the video.

“Bebe is literally one of the sweetest and most unproblematic people in the music industry she doesn’t deserve this… some of y’all really need to leave her alone omg,” wrote another enraged fan.


