Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Princess Charlotte's intricate dress from new Father's Day photo alongside Prince William is carefully designed.

The dress, that the young Wales earlier wore for King Charles' coronation rehearsal, was featured in the special photo on Instagram.

Speaking about her outfit, designer Rachel Riley notes: "It’s smart enough to go to a rehearsal at the Abbey and at the same time, it’s casual enough to work in a woodland setting having fun with your brothers and your dad.

Riley added:  “They all looked absolutely gorgeous; it's such a fun photo!"

“It’s been a best-seller since I designed it 25 years ago! My daughter Rose [who is now 30 and works alongside her mom] wore the same dress when she was little, and it remains a best-seller today,” says Riley,

Speaking further about the outfit, Riley adds: "Classic clothes have longevity because there are just some styles that never go out of fashion."

“We update them with new prints, which we design ourselves, and have the fabric printed and for me, it’s so fun to see classic clothes stand the test of time. Something that my daughter wore 25 years ago is now being worn by Princess Charlotte, and she looks just as comfortable and beautiful." 

