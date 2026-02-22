Rebecca Gayheart issues first statement after husband Eric Dane's death

Rebecca Gayheart finally breaks her silence, two days after the passing of her husband, Eric Dane.

On February 19, the Grey’s Anatomy star died at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

In the wake of the heartfelt messages and overwhelming love the family has received since the Euphoria actor’s death, a grief-stricken Rebecca took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude for the support.

“I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community. There aren’t words to express our gratitude,” she wrote on Sunday, February 23.

“You are truly holding us up during this difficult time,” the actress and model added over a photo of a quiet corner of her home.

The image showed a console table adorned with framed family photographs, some books topped with glowing candle cups, and a bouquet of fresh flowers.

While the Jawbreaker star was active on social media and shared intimate memories of her late husband, the latest update marked her first proper statement since Eric’s passing.

Over the weekend, she was also spotted for the first time since her husband’s demise.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Rebecca , 54, was photographed on Saturday, February 21, during a visit to the Los Angeles house where Eric lived leading up to his death.

His widow was photographed leaving the home while wearing a tan trench coat and glasses and carrying a large black purse.

The same day she reshared posts from friends honouring him and added a series of personal, candid throwback photos on her Instagram Stories.

The images captured tender, private moments between Eric, Rebecca, and their two daughters, including family vacations, holidays, and milestones.

She also attached a GoFundMe campaign link for their daughters, writing, "Thank you to everyone"

It is pertinent to note that Rebecca and Eric were still legally married at the time of his death.

Although she filed for divorce in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage, the proceedings were never finalised.

Rebecca later withdrew the petition in March 2025 following Eric's terminal diagnosis.