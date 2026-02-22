ASAP Rocky celebrates big day with Rihanna after dodging marriage question

Rihanna's beau ASAP Rocky plans out big surprise amid ninth album buzz

ASAP Rocky planned a surprise birthday celebration for Rihanna, as the singer marked her 38th birthday on Friday, February 20.

The 37-year-old rapper took the Diamonds hitmaker to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where the couple had a romantic dinner in a private room decorated for the occasion.

In pictures shared by fan pages, the We Found Love songstress was seen sporting a sheer black dress with matching heels, and a faux fur jacket.

Rocky reportedly had the dining area decorated with silver balloons which spelled out “Happy Birthday” and red, white, green, and blue balloons floating around the table.

The birthday dinner comes after the Testing singer was dumbfounded by a question about his marriage to Rihanna.

During a segment for Celebrity Substitute, a student asked him if the pair, who share kids RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 3 months, are married.

Playing coy about the answer, the rapper said, “That’s an interesting question that you asked. You want Rihanna, huh? Well you got me. You got me today.”

While they haven’t confirmed or denied the marriage rumours, the couple has continued to mention each other as husband and wife.

In the interview with kids, Rocky did share a glimpse into his life as a father as he shared his kids’ love for music.

“I play my children all sorts of genres, from Michael Jackson and other old classic stuff to psychedelic music. The Beatles, of course. A lot of reggae. We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse.”