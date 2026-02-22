 
Priyanka Chopra out do Captain Hook? Check out who wore it better

Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving villain energy at 'The Bluff's' LA premiere

February 22, 2026

Priyanka Chopra had Los Angeles doing a double take Thursday night.

The global star stepped out for a screening of her new Prime Video series The Bluff in a look that didn’t whisper pirate – it shouted it from the ship’s deck. Think dramatic tailoring, bold structure, and enough attitude to make Neverland nervous.

Yes, she plays a former pirate in upcoming show. And no, she did not dial it down for the red carpet. The former Bollywood powerhouse wasn’t just fishing for attention – she fully committed.

Photo credit: TMZ
Photo credit: TMZ

The styling felt theatrical in the best way, almost as if she’d raided a costume trunk and then handed it to a high-fashion stylist. The vibe? Captain Hook, but make it couture.

Social media wasted zero time weighing in. Some fans crowned her the chicest swashbuckler in Hollywood. Others joked that she might’ve stopped by Neverland before arriving at the screening.

Either way, she reeled everyone in.

And now the internet has one burning question: is the look off the hook – or did it miss the mark compared to the original Captain Hook lore? 

