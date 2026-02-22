Princess Andre drops bombshell why dad Peter steps back from series two

Princess opens about how the show caused drama between her parents

Princess Andre has confessed that it was difficult to handle the row between her dad Peter and mum Katie Price, which ended up overshadowing her ITV show.

The rising star, 18, saw her ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries became a huge hit and she has now returned with a second season.

The reality show documents her personal life in the spotlight, making it the channel's biggest launch of 2025 outside of Love Island and Big Brother.

Despite its success, the show became the subject of media attention due to her dad's appearance, while her mum was nowhere to be seen.

Katie expressed her frustrations at being 'disrespected' and 'disregarded', claiming that Peter and his management team were behind the snub.

Now, in the first episode of the new series, Princess opens about how the show caused drama between her parents.

'It was difficult to deal with,' she says, as reported by The Sun.

'It caused so much family drama. It really upset me – I genuinely felt bad.

'I was so excited for the show to come out and I still got amazing support, but it ruined it and upset me that it was causing arguments.

'It felt like it was all my fault. I thought: 'Oh my god, this is not what I wanted.'

'Insiders told the Daily Mail that the influencer made the decision after discussions with her pop star father.

A source revealed: 'Pete and Emily will not feature in The Princess Diaries seasons two and three. It was discussed between him and Princess, and they decided as a family that it's better for the show to focus on Princess alone, rather than her family life.

'Katie was obviously very hurt over not being asked to film alongside Princess for season one, and she caused a lot of drama and upset behind the scenes.

'No one wants Princess to feel caught between her two parents, so Pete has taken a massive step back, which he hopes will resolve many of the issues.

'Everyone just wants the best for Princess, and the show is her series after all, now she's 18, she can stand on her own two feet.'

Katie and Peter publicly confirmed their bitter row earlier this month, as they have since said they finally mending the rift after their longstanding feud.