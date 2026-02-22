Dua Lipa drops new photo dump from fiance Callum Turner’s birthday week

After a week filled with romance and celebrations with Callum Turner, Dua Lipa finally turned to her fans with a “love letter."

Back on Instagram, the Albanian-American pop star shared a new photo dump on Saturday, February 21, giving fans a glimpse into the Masters of the Air star’s birthday festivities and her life lately.

Punctuated with a love letter emoji, the Levitating hitmaker captioned the 20-slide carousel with just two words: “love letter.”

The cover image showed her flashing a bright, toothy smile while looking stunning in a massive fur coat.

She appeared to be sitting at a long table in a restaurant as her fiancé, seated beside her, chatted with someone sitting on the other side of Lipa, while she posed for the camera.

Among other snapshots from her recent outings and meals, one photo featured an array of cut cakes.

At least three different kinds were visible, which appeared to be from the celebrations of Callum’s birthday, who turned 36 on February 15, a day after the couple’s first Valentine's Day since getting engaged in late 2025.

The carousel also included a polaroid slide. The lovebirds likely had stepped into a photobooth as it features a series of six playful photos of them together. Another image captured Eternity actor snapping a photo of the Houdini songstress.

In addition to giving fans a peek at her meetups, meals, and restaurant outings, Lipa also shared glimpses of her time in the studio.

While there’s no news yet on her own new music since wrapping up her Radical Optimism tour, she was featured on a track titled Two Hearts, a collaboration with her friend and producer Danny L Harle, included on his 2026 album Cerulean.