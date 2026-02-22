KATSEYE controversy deepens as Manon's hiatus sparks backlash

A comment connected to KATSEYE has caused strong reactions online after the group confirmed a temporary lineup change.

On February 21, Manon Bannerman officially stepped away from group activities to focus on her health.

Soon after, a viral video appeared claiming that she was leaving the group indefinitely. Under that video, Daniela Avanzini’s father, Rafael Avanzini, left a comment that quickly upset fans.

He wrote, “THE SHOW MUST GO ON ! With or without a member . KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL .”

Screenshots of the comment spread quickly on X and other platforms before it was deleted.

Many fans, however, called the message insensitive and poorly timed, with one user writing, “He’s so weird for that comment idc this is so messy.”

Meanwhile others reminded people not to drag Daniela into the backlash.

Manon later spoke directly to fans on Weverse where she explained that she needed time to rest and take care of herself.

She wrote, “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me.”

She added, “I love you endlessly and can’t wait to see you again.” She also reassured fans that she is healthy now.

In a joint statement, HYBE and Geffen Records said, “We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us.”

The group, moreover, will continue scheduled activities while Manon focuses on her recovery.