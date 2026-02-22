Olivia Rodrigo shares one ecstatic moment from birthday celebrations

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her latest birthday in full pink hues, sprinkling magic and joy all around.

The Drivers License hitmaker turned 23 on Friday, February 20. And while her fans were expecting a new album surprise from the pop star she did deliver something…her birthday highlights.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, February 21, the Teenage Dream singer posted a carousel, offering some glimpses from her birthday.

For the Friday night party the pisces princess ushered in her 23rd in Los Angeles with a sparkly tiara and her closest friends.

She donned a minidress adorned with pink detailing traced the low V neckline and defined the drop-waist silhouette. Moreover, silver sequin embellishments and a scalloped hem added sweet flirty accents to her outfit.

The Deja Vu songstress paired the dress with a short bubblegum-pink trench coat and matching peep-toe slip-on mules.

She styled her long brown locks in some smooth waves and kept her glam as rosy as her outfit, with blushed cheeks and glossy lips.

In addition to flaunting her birthday look, the young pop sensation shared a snapshot of a gorgeous collection of flower bouquets, likely gifted by her friends, fans, and family.

In the last slide, the Guts maker shared a short black and white clip from her 23rd birthday celebration which captured her ecstatic reaction while blowing out the candles on her custom two-tier vintage-style cake.

Rodrigo cheered like a little girl, closed her eyes to make a wish, and looked absolutely in awe of her birthday treat.