Taylor Swift fans cancels Travis Kelce’s ex after ‘flirtatious’ comment

The internet has entered yet another Taylor-Travis chapter – and this time, it’s not about a love song.

Fans of Taylor Swift are going after Kayla Nicole after the influencer appeared to flirt – or at least reminisce – about her past with Travis Kelce.

The latest spark? A Super Bowl ad for Sleeper featuring Nicole alongside Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons. The sketch riffs on a fictional service for people “excommunicated” after messy, high-profile breakups. At one point, Haddish quips: "Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? It's very common."

Nicole is introduced as the “Ex of certain NFL player,” before Simmons jokingly offers to help her move on quickly. Subtle? Not exactly.

Then came Tiktok. During a live stream, Nicole was asked about her relationship with Kelce. Her response: “Who knows? It could have been compatibility issues, the right person at the wrong time.”

That line was enough to send Swifties into overdrive. One fan snapped, “She's here romanticizing a situation that ended in 2022... we've had two Olympic Games since then."

Nicole, for her part, kept her cool and continued the live. She’s now focused on her wellness brand, Tribe Therepe, while Kelce and Swift reportedly plan their summer wedding.

Still, the question lingers: was it harmless reflection – or a calculated moment?

Either way, Swift’s fandom isn’t letting it go.