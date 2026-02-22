Kelly Osbourne reflects on 'endless' grief after Ozzy's death

It comes after Kelly's mother Sharon marked her very first Valentine's Day without Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne has candidly spoken about her grief, saying it is 'the quiet weight you learn to carry.'

Ozzy Osbourne, a renowned heavy metal star known for his stage name, the Prince of Darkness passed away at 76 due to heart failure at his Buckinghamshire home in July last year.

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Ozzy, tied the knot with him in 1982. They share three kids. He also has two kids from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelly, 41, wrote: 'Some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days. 'Making it through doesn't mean leaving it behind. It means finding the strength to live and love and keep going even with forever resting in your heart.

'When grief feels endless and disastrous, like it's unmaking you from the inside out, surviving isn't about conquering it. It's about enduring it.

'It's about standing in the wreckage of our own heart and whispering, "I am still here," even when every part of you feels shattered and like you don't want to be here!'

