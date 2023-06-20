 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Web Desk

Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan attend Sunny Deols son Karan Deols wedding
Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan attend Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding

Anupam Kher attended Karan Deol’s wedding recently where he relived the 90s era by spending quality time with Dharmendra, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Salman Khan; the actors clicked a memorable picture at the wedding.

Taking it to his Instagram, Anupam shared two pictures. The first picture featured him with Sunny and Aamir. The golden picture was taken by Bobby Deol as mentioned by the DDLJ actor in the caption.

The second click is a group photo that has bought in the class of 90s together in one frame.

"Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!!”

“Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!"

The picture immediately garnered great attention on social media and went viral in no time. Social media users are going crazy over the pictures. They have been dropping lovely comments on the photos. They love the bond all the veteran share.

"All legends in one photo! Good memories watching you all in my childhood”, wrote one social media user.

Besides the legends, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also attended the wedding of sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, reports Pinkvilla. 

