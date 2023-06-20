 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims

A royal expert has claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could drop more royal bombshells by releasing another book following his memoir Spare in January.

The Entertainment Daily quoted Richard Fitzwilliams as claiming that Prince Harry could do another book.

Talking to The Sun, per Entertainment Daily, Fitzwilliams said: “If they don’t placate Random House by giving them something they might lose that too. What exactly are they going to do when it comes to more books? Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.”

The royal expert’s claim came days after Spotify ended deal with Meghan and Harry.

In a joint statement, the royal couple and Spotify said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

