Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans have predicted amid their rift rumours.

Commenting on a New York Post report titled “Meghan Markle faked podcast interviews, her voice added later”, a royal fan said “I predict a divorce within 2 years.”

Responding to it, another said, “Agree. As soon as she’s set to make her own money and doesn’t need him, she’ll send him back to Daddy.”

Earlier, British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell had claimed that Harry is in contact with the divorce lawyers.

The OK Magazine had quoted Lady Colin as saying, “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time.

"The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain."

The royal author further claimed Prince Harry "called in the lawyers some months ago."

In April, psychic John Hughes had also claimed "I am going to predict now that they will split within 18 months. The wedding didn’t seem right. There was too much negativity about it.”

