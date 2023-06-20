 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Al Pacino doubts ladylove Noor Alfallah's intentions after baby's birth

File Footage 

Al Pacino has fears that his baby mama Noor Alfallah is trying to “trap” him after giving birth to their son Roman Pacino.

Speaking to Star Magazine, an insider revealed that The Godfather actor doubts his ladylove’s intentions just days after she made him a father for the forth time.

The source confirmed the speculations about Pacino being doubtful of being the father of Alfallah's baby by revealing that he asked for a paternity test.

"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," the source revealed. "He requested a paternity test."

Pacino has a medical condition due to which he doubted he could ever father a child and demanded the DNA test which Alfallah agreed to take, only to find out that he, in fact, was the father of the child.

The outlet revealed that Pacino struggled to accept the test result at the time and now that his son has come into the world, he has developed suspicions about his girlfriend.

Pacino, who embraced fatherhood at age 83, believes that Alfallah has tied him to her for the “rest of the live” by getting pregnant.

"Behind the scenes, he does feel that Noor is trying to trap him," the insider said. "By his account, the relationship was casual and now he’ll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life."

However, noting that Alfallah comes from a wealthy family and has tons of money of her own, which she earned by working as a film producer, it is hard to digest that Alfallah has bad intentions.

Last week, the actor’s representative confirmed the birth of his son, who the couple named Roman Pacino and added that, “No other statement or comments will be provided."


