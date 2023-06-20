 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Foo Fighters, Paramore's Hayley Williams perform 'My Hero' together at Bonnaroo

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Paramore singer Hayley Williams joined the Foo Fighters at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Monday as the band performed their festival-closing set.

The Misery Business singer jumped on stage mid-way through Foo Fighters’ performance and joined in on “My Hero”, the 1998 single Williams has previously borrowed and covered from the band. Williams has also performed the song at the Grammys.

Williams brought her electrifying energy on stage in white overalls and a royal blue satin jacket.

Hayley Williams band Paramore also performed on that stage ahead of Foo Fighters including famous tunes “That’s What You Get,” “Ain’t It Fun,” and “Misery Business,” along with a set-ending rendition of “This Is Why,” of Middle Tennessee band.

The Foo Fighters, with touring drummer Josh Freese alongside Dave Grohl and the rest of the members are also actively preparing for the release of their 11th studio album, "But Here We Are." The band will be back on festival circuit with performances scheduled in Canada and one in Milwaukee, before heading to Japan for Fuji Rock.

Paramore recommence their headlining tour July 6 with a concert in New Orleans.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an American annual music festival that runs for four days. The festival concluded on June 18. 

