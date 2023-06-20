 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Metropolis' TV series canceled amid writers strike and rising costs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Sam Esmail's long-awaited adaptation of Fritz Lang's iconic 1927 sci-fi film Metropolis has fallen victim to the increasing uncertainty in Hollywood, fueled by labor unrest and economic challenges.

The high-budget UCP series, slated for release on Apple TV+, had been in preparations in Australia but has now been permanently halted. The dedicated crew received the disappointing news that the ambitious project would no longer move forward with production, despite originally aiming for a summer start.

UCP, the studio behind the series, confirmed the cancellation of Metropolis, citing the mounting costs and uncertainties resulting from the ongoing strike as the primary reasons for this difficult decision, as stated by a studio representative.

Metropolis had been in a state of limbo for the past seven weeks. Due to the writers' strike commencing on May 2, production scripts for the extensive and visually stunning series were not yet finalized. Consequently, this delay prevented the establishment of budgets and other crucial aspects of pre-production.


More From Entertainment:

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’
Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims video

Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals video

Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals
Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour
Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz video

Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast video

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast
Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’

Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’
Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere video

Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere
Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury