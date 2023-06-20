Kimora Lee Simmons and daughters speak out against Russell Simmons

Shortly after Father's Day, Russell Simmons finds himself embroiled in a significant family dispute.

Following the occasion, the executive of Def Jam Recordings posted an Instagram Story that seemed to target his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

The post stated, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Kimora, 48, took to her own Instagram Story to shed light on the tension within the family and levied serious allegations against the father of their two children, Ming Lee (23) and Aoki Lee (20).

"I'm so sorry to have to do this" she expressed. "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied threatened or afraid."

"Leave my kids alone," she urged. "This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead."

The model also accused Russell of being "abusive" towards the women in his life.

"The same abusive ish," she declared. "This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough."

Prior to this incident, Simmons had faced allegations of sexual misconduct from eighteen women. He denies all accusations.