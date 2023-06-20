 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
'The Flash' tops UK box office

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Warner Bros.' superhero film "The Flash" premiered at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office, generating £4.2 million ($5.4 million) in ticket sales, as reported by Comscore.

In second place, Sony's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" swung to £2.6 million, accumulating a total of £20.3 million in its third weekend. 

In the US it was reported The DC film gathered $55.1 million in three days, while on the upcoming four-day holiday weekend, the Ezra Miller movie is expected to reach $64 million during its screening in 4,234 cinemas, according to Deadline.

The superhero movie fell short of the earlier estimates that it would rake in $70 million to $75 million in its first three days in cinemas.

Meanwhile amid controversies and allegations faced by Ezra Miller, DCEU is still betting on star of The Flash as director Andy Muschietti confirmed the film’s sequel would cast the actor if it ever happened.

Speaking on the Discourse podcast, the filmmaker revealed, “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” adding, “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

“And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them,” the filmmaker added.

