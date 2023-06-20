'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

Veteran actor and singer Bushra Ansari. — Instagram/@ansari.bushra

Veteran actor and singer Bushra Ansari on Tuesday reacted furiously to reports of five-day holidays for Eid ul Adha, saying that three days are "more than enough".

Her comments came after a fake notification was shared on social media, claiming that the federal government had approved a five-day holiday for Eid — from June 27 to July 1.

Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old actor shared a picture of the notification and bashed the people, saying they "want an excuse for a holiday".

"MashaAllah. This nation needs to work day and night to progress in life but why do we want to have so many holidays. 3 days are more than enough. Kaam karo kaam bus chuttion ka bahana chahiye."



However, Bushra's comments did not sit well with social media users who started bashing her and asked her to "be considerate" as everyone who works needs rest.

Let's take a look at the comments.

"A lot of people are waiting for such events to travel back to their families. Let’s be considerate here!" wrote one of the users.



"I don't agree with you, working men/women are humans who need to take proper rest but we keep working all week most of us 8am to 10pm as one job is not enough these days to meet your needs. So we wait for holidays like these where we get a week off without our pay being deducted so we can prepare our bodies for another 3 to 4 months of hard work without a break," another chimed in.

Another of them said: "Many people have to move from their workplace to hometowns for celebrating Eid. They have to spend hefty amounts in the name of fares. 4 to 5 public holidays will let them celebrate, take rest and meet their beloved ones."

Govt announces 3-day holidays

Earlier today, the government approved a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which will be celebrated on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.

“[…] it is for general information that the prime minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha as follows:

