'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Dior, the French multinational luxury fashion house, is not signing a major deal with Meghan Markle, according to multiple news reports.



Citing a source within Dior. The Telegraph reported that the team at the French couture house is “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

Emilie, a journalist and royal commentator, while citing the media reports said, it appears highly unlikely that Meghan Markle will become a Dior ambassador.

She then went on to quote a source who said, "Meghan embodies everything Delphine (Arnault, CEO of Dior) detests in a person. Delphine's aesthetic is more in line with Kate rather than Meghan."

The British media often praises Kate Middleton for one reason or another while it hardly misses an opportunity to criticize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While British has published headlines after it was reported that rumors regarding Meghan's Dior deal are wrong, the statement issued by the spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was not highlighted by any news outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson told Page Six Style that contrary to reports, the Meghan has no “mega-bucks” deal with Dior in the works.

The couple issued the statement to quash the rumors about the deal but still they were accused of fueling the rumors to get the deal.