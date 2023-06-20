 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Dior CEOs aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton

Dior, the French multinational luxury fashion house, is not signing a major deal with Meghan Markle, according to multiple news reports.

Citing a source within Dior. The Telegraph reported that  the team at the French couture house is “nonplussed as to how the story came about.” 

Emilie, a journalist and royal commentator, while citing the media reports said, it appears highly unlikely that Meghan Markle will become a Dior ambassador.

She then went on to quote a source who said, "Meghan embodies everything Delphine (Arnault, CEO of Dior) detests in a person. Delphine's aesthetic is more in line with Kate rather than Meghan."  

Dior CEOs aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton

The British media often praises Kate Middleton for one reason or another while it hardly misses an opportunity to criticize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While British has published headlines after it was reported that rumors regarding Meghan's Dior deal are wrong, the statement issued by  the spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was not highlighted by any news outlet.

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson told Page Six Style that contrary to reports, the Meghan has no “mega-bucks” deal with Dior in the works.

The couple issued the statement to quash the rumors about the deal but still they were accused of fueling the rumors to get the deal.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne
Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside
Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’