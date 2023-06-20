 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret

Latto opens up on why she keeps her relationship low key and private
During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, rapper Latto explained her decision to maintain a low-profile and keep her boyfriend's identity private.

"If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life," the 24-year-old said in the magazine's July/August cover story.

Although her partner has surprised her at a show before, the Grammy-nominated artist emphasized the importance of her privacy and explained during the interview that it is not something he does regularly.

"I think we find the beauty in separation sometimes because it makes us miss each other," she explained . "My privacy is more important [than seeing him in the crowd]. I can't have people putting two and two together. This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in."

In addition, Latto disclosed that her boyfriend provides financial support, stating during a January interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio station that he covers all of her expenses.

"That's how it's supposed to be, though," she shared. "This [is] gonna sound so cliché, but it's the truth. Everything about my life is to be picked apart by social media. I'm in a real relationship, not a PR stunt. I just want to protect it, that’s all."

