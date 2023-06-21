 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo honoured by Guinness for breaking another world record

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records.—Twitter@brfootball/Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records.—[email protected]/Twitter

Guinness World Records has bestowed a special recognition upon Cristiano Ronaldo for his extraordinary accomplishment in international football. 

The iconic Portuguese footballer, currently playing for Al-Nassr, achieved the historic milestone of earning 200 international caps during Portugal's Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Iceland on June 20.

In celebration of this remarkable feat, Ronaldo was presented with an official certificate by Guinness World Records, cementing his status as a record holder. Additionally, he was gifted a Portugal jersey adorned with the number "200" on the back, signifying his record-breaking caps.

Despite achieving this momentous record and also holding the title of Portugal's all-time leading scorer, the 38-year-old star has no plans to retire from international football. Ronaldo expressed his unwavering commitment to continue making a significant impact on the international stage, reaffirming his dedication to representing his country.

Under the guidance of new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has already showcased his scoring prowess by netting four goals in three games. However, he was unable to find the back of the net in the recent 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement of reaching 200 international caps has received widespread attention, with Sports Brief reporting on his monumental career milestone. The illustrious footballer, hailed as one of the greatest of all time, surpassed Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait earlier this year to solidify his position as the undisputed leader in international appearances.

Representing Portugal in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland, Ronaldo etched his name in history by becoming the first player ever to reach the remarkable milestone of 200 caps for his national team. This achievement serves as a testament to his enduring talent, dedication, and longevity in the sport.

Ahead of his 200th international appearance, Ronaldo expressed his unwavering commitment to the Portuguese national team. Sports Brief quoted him as stating that he would "never give up" playing for Portugal, emphasising his passion and determination to continue contributing to the success of his country on the international stage.

More From Sports:

The Ashes: Australia stun England in Edgbaston classic to take 1-0 lead

The Ashes: Australia stun England in Edgbaston classic to take 1-0 lead
Pakistan clinches first medals in Special Olympics World Games

Pakistan clinches first medals in Special Olympics World Games
I don’t think I am in PCB’s future white-ball plans currently: Hasan Ali

I don’t think I am in PCB’s future white-ball plans currently: Hasan Ali
Naseem Shah sheds light on ‘challenges’ expected in Sri Lanka Tests

Naseem Shah sheds light on ‘challenges’ expected in Sri Lanka Tests
PM Shehbaz nominates Zaka Ashraf, Mustafa Ramday as members of PCB Board of Governors

PM Shehbaz nominates Zaka Ashraf, Mustafa Ramday as members of PCB Board of Governors
New Zealand vs Qatar match abandoned after racial slur incident

New Zealand vs Qatar match abandoned after racial slur incident
Switzerland frustrated by Valentin Mihaila's late strikes in Euro 2024 qualifier

Switzerland frustrated by Valentin Mihaila's late strikes in Euro 2024 qualifier
Ronaldo says 'will never give up' as he reaches 200 caps for Portugal

Ronaldo says 'will never give up' as he reaches 200 caps for Portugal
Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men's top 10

Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men's top 10
Former Netherlands footballer receives 18-month sentence for stabbing cousin

Former Netherlands footballer receives 18-month sentence for stabbing cousin

Way cleared for Zaka Ashraf as Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB chairman race

Way cleared for Zaka Ashraf as Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB chairman race
AI software reveals 20,000 abusive social media posts amid 2022 World Cup

AI software reveals 20,000 abusive social media posts amid 2022 World Cup
Broad's late wickets swing Ashes first Test in England's favor

Broad's late wickets swing Ashes first Test in England's favor
Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF CUP

Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF CUP
Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league

Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league
Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements
Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today

Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today
Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La

Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La
Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win

Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win
Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation

Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation
Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston