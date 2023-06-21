 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Kraven the Hunter debuted as ridiculously violence-friendly
 'Kraven the Hunter' debuted as ridiculously violence-friendly

Sony's new offering Kraven the Hunter in the Spider-Man universe is making waves for all the wrong reasons, as the recent trailer drew sharp reactions.

Starring, Aaron Johnson-Taylor, the character is from the pool of Marvel Comics villains; Sergei Kravinoff, a villain who appeared initially in The Amazing Spider-Man comics, is a Russian immigrant "on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world."

However, fans were divided on the film's gory trailer.

"I feel like only this works to any degree if you have no knowledge or attachment to the source material.

"Which is perhaps why, outside of the Rhino and that one bit with the spiders, there is zero indication that this is a Spider-Man spinoff," one fan commented.

Another gushed, "Kraven the Hunter looks insane, dumb as hell and hyper-violent. I'm interested."

"My favourite thing about this trailer is that if you take away the spider moment, I would completely not know that this is a Spider-Man movie," a third remarked.

Last year, Taylor-Johnson teased in CineEurope that Kraven is "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes—Spider-Man's number one rival."

He continued that Kraven is "not an alien or a wizard. He's just a hunter, a human with conviction."

