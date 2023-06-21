Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour

Queen Consort Camilla gave King Charles a firm warning amid Trooping the Colour.



The former Duchess of Cornwall pulled back her husband as he was walking and asked him to slow down for her sake.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman tells Express.co.uk that the Queen said: "Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my throne/own."

Charles then replied: “Oh deary me.”

The monarch of Britain was joined by members of the Royal Family this weekend for a special birthday parade. His Majesty was hugely celebrated with a fly past above the Buckingham Palace, which he gazed alongside his children on the balcony.

In a similar incident on the day, the King experienced uneasiness when one of his horses got unruly. The 74-year-old was then calmed down his wife, Camilla, with a 'pep talk.'

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "While William and Edward sat bolt upright on their very calm horses, with right arms rigid at their sides, Charles frequently needed two hands on the reins and a series of pats that increased in intensity as his horse needed steering and correcting throughout the ride to the parade ground.

"The King seemed to be complaining again to Camilla once he arrived beside the rostrum where she was standing, meaning instead of offering a smile of pride and support her body language suggested she was giving a rather stern-looking pep-talk than involved frowning and some firm-looking head baton nods."