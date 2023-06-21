 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Jessica White is opening up about her traumatic relationship with Nick Cannon.

The model, who was involved in a long-term romance with the TV personality, says she was 'emotionally abused' in her time with Cannon.

Speaking to Page Six, White revealed: “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it."

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect,” she added.

This comes after the model in 2021 revealed she was still dating Cannon when news of him having a child with another woman broke on the internet. 

She told Hollywood Unlocked: “I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. 

“So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

