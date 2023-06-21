Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’

Famed actor Nicola Coughlan recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on the upcoming season of Bridgeton, as well as what fans can expect from their beloved characters, Colin Bridgeton and Penelope Featherington.

The star weighed in on everything during her most recent chat with People magazine.



There, she said, “I always look at the three seasons like this. I think season 1 was about passion, season 2 was about longing and season 3, I think it’s romance all the way. It’s just so romantic.”

“There were a lot of moments on set where we filmed something and we’d turn around and everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like ‘Oh my God.’ It was that kind of love.”

During the course of her chat, Coughlan also admitted that the upcoming season is “really special and it stays very true to the books.

She also promised an ‘amazing’ performance by Colin in the series, before admitting, “We had one of the best times filming it and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, for sure.”

For those unversed with the sequence of events previously, Coughlan is currently stranded in the cold as Lady Whistledown without her best friend Eloise by her side.

With no more friends to call her own, she decides to take her life into her own hands, “sort of like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m out with Eloise. I’m out with Colin. I don’t want to be with my family. I need a husband’.”

While discussing the mental scape of her character, Coughlan admits, “So she’s like a woman on a mission. She’s ready to go, ready to launch herself out into the marriage market in a new way. She wants a whole new look, and she gets it.”