Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team

Prince William, who is the president of the FA, looked delighted as he met the England's Women Football team at their training ground on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales also surprised Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman by presenting her with honorary CBE.

The Prince visited St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Dutch coach led England to the European Championship title last year.

Later, taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Prince William posted stunning photos from his visit and wrote, “A fantastic visit to St George’s Park this afternoon to see the @Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Was also a pleasure to surprise Sarina Wiegman with her Honorary C.B.E.”

During his visit, the Prince of Wales said, “We don’t normally travel up and down the country to deliver them, but there’s one person in here who deserves this more than anyone else – Sarina, this is your honorary CBE.”

The future king also wished the squad luck in the World Cup, which kicks off next month in Australia and New Zealand.

