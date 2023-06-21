Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend

Kendall Jenner was seen beaming as she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny and friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday.



The 27-year-old model looked stylish as she arrived wearing skin-tight snakeskin printed pants and a short-sleeved white T-Shirt.

The Los Angeles native wore light makeup, showing off her clear complexion, and styled her long brunette tresses straight over her shoulders with a middle part.

Bad Bunny wore a green and brown camouflage hat backward and donned a well-groomed beard, earrings, a gold watch, and a necklace.

The singer showed off his tattoos in a short-sleeved white shirt paired with white printed pants and shiny brown combat boots.

The Kardashians star was later seen exiting the restaurant alongside her boyfriend as she strutted her stuff through a parking area back to their car.



