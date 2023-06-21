 
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott, renowned as the Queen of Rap, recently emphasized her humanity in a candid interview with Essence. 

In the cover story published on Tuesday, the rapper discussed her mental health and the lessons she has learned throughout her life.

Reflecting on a challenging period over a decade ago when she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder, Elliott acknowledged that it helped her realize she didn't always have to project strength and composure. 

"Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ’I went through depression,'" Elliott, 51, told the outlet.

"Now I’m fine with being like, 'Hey, I got anxiety' or 'I went through depression,'" shared the 51-year-old artist. "Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s—. We all do. And it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m not OK today.’"

Elliott believes that fostering openness would allow people to uplift one another and maintain stronger connections. By embracing vulnerability, individuals can create an environment where expressing a rough day or having intrusive thoughts is met with understanding rather than judgment. 

"Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be," she added.

In addition to discussing her present mental health, the "Lose Control" rapper, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, reflected on her childhood anxiety.

“I think that a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people,” she said, adding of the pandemic: “I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff."

According to Missy Elliott by embracing her humanity, with all its imperfections and vulnerabilities, is what makes her who she is today.

 Her openness about mental health serves as a reminder to others that it's acceptable to acknowledge when one is not okay and to seek support when needed.

