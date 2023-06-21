Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry has just been accused of hanging Prince William out to dry.

Royal commentator and expert Peter Stefanovic issued these claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sky News Australia host began the converastion by accusing the Duke of releasing ‘boring’ work and even said, “Harry's book is atrocious and just well boring. And I'm still stuck on the hanging your brother out to dry thing.”

“But if he's happy making his money, trashing his family and being able to deal with his conscious, then good luck to him,” he also added during the course of the chat.

“Sounds like a swell guy,” Mr Stefanovic admitted, in an effort to clap back against Prince Harry.

Before concluding though, he prophesied the couple’s impending demise and admitted, “Broken deals or not, they still make a lot of money out of it so they're laughing to the bank but for how long?”