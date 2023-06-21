 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has won the hearts of the royal fans with his remarks about elder brother Prince William in an unearthed video.

Harry and Prince William shared a close bond in the past as the Duke of Sussex had once disclosed, “We understand each other, we give each other support.”

As the Prince of Wales celebrates his 41st birthday today, a throwback video is circulating on social media where Harry speaks to mark his 21st birthday in 2005.

Archie and Lilibet father also speaks about closer bond with the future king.

Harry can be heard saying, “Every year we get closer."

The Duke said, “Both privately and publicly we talk to each other about everything. If he has problems that he wants to talk about, then he comes to me. And apparently I give him quite good advice.”

“It's amazing how close we've become. Ever since our mother died, obviously we were close. But he is the one person on this Earth who I can actually, really, we can talk about anything. We understand each other, we give each other support, and everything's fine", the California-based royal said.

However, currently, the royal brothers have been locked in a high-profile rift which erupted into open warfare after Harry revealed private family matters publicly.

