Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

Kesha has recently addressed her mental health struggles as well as legal battles and how it impacted her life.



In a new interview with Self for June cover, the singer opened up on how she dealt with health issue as she was diagnosed with Bulimia (eating disorder) in 2022.

“If I just am kinder to myself, everything seems way more manageable. When I first came out, I had this bravado,” said the 36-year-old.

Kesha continued, “I'm only human. After receiving so many comments about what was wrong with me, I started taking the meanest commentary as the truth and my higher power.”

“I started internalising it. I had to start talking to myself like someone who loves me,” stated the Take It Off hit-maker.

This might be tough for her mainly because of her ongoing legal battle with former collaborator Lukasz Gottwald. She first accused him of sexual, emotional and physical abuse in 2014.

However, in 2016 Kesha claimed were rejected by a judge and she had to give a cut of her profits from her new album, Gag Order.

“I had to shed light on the darker sides of what happens in my mind. This was me saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve had this self-imposed, implied gag order since I can remember, ’cause I’m still in litigation,’” explained the songstress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kesha told the outlet that her New Year’s Eve performance this year in the Bahamas left her “too weak” and she went to the hospital.

She recalled, “I almost died in January. I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months.”

“It was horrifying,” added the singer.