 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle
Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

Kesha has recently addressed her mental health struggles as well as legal battles and how it impacted her life.

In a new interview with Self for June cover, the singer opened up on how she dealt with health issue as she was diagnosed with Bulimia (eating disorder) in 2022.

“If I just am kinder to myself, everything seems way more manageable. When I first came out, I had this bravado,” said the 36-year-old.

Kesha continued, “I'm only human. After receiving so many comments about what was wrong with me, I started taking the meanest commentary as the truth and my higher power.”

“I started internalising it. I had to start talking to myself like someone who loves me,” stated the Take It Off hit-maker.

This might be tough for her mainly because of her ongoing legal battle with former collaborator Lukasz Gottwald. She first accused him of sexual, emotional and physical abuse in 2014.

However, in 2016 Kesha claimed were rejected by a judge and she had to give a cut of her profits from her new album, Gag Order.

“I had to shed light on the darker sides of what happens in my mind. This was me saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve had this self-imposed, implied gag order since I can remember, ’cause I’m still in litigation,’” explained the songstress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kesha told the outlet that her New Year’s Eve performance this year in the Bahamas left her “too weak” and she went to the hospital.

She recalled, “I almost died in January. I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months.”

“It was horrifying,” added the singer.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ video

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man

Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man
Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life

Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life
Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things

Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things
Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland video

Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland
Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet

Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet
Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw

Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw
The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey

The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey
Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’

Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’
Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post
Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’ video

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’
Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry
Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral video

Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice is pregnant?
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video video

Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene video

Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene
Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby