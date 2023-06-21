Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life

Experts have just put Meghan Markle on blast for her alleged inability to keep up with her ‘holier-than-thou’ image.

GB News host Patrick Christys issued these accusations and claims regarding Pince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The veteran journalist started the converastion off by accusing Meghan Markle of not having the “intellectual wisdom or capacity” and “lived experience” to keep up with Archetypes.

“Was it a mistake to try and do a podcast that was based around some kind of holier-than-thou high echelon of intellect?” he asked.

“(Telling the world) I have got this message to give and words of wisdom.”

Before concluding he also said, “When with respect Meghan Markle did not have the lived experience - or dare I say it intellectual wisdom and capacity - to actually offer something to people.”

It became ‘understandable’ that Spotify moved to terminate their contract, Mr Christy feels.