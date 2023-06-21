Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw

 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
A New Jersey man who threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during her New York concert on Sunday has provided more details about his actions and motives.

Nicolas Malvagna, a resident of New Jersey and attendee of the concert, was arraigned in a New York City court on Monday, facing several misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. 

The incident occurred when he allegedly threw his phone at Bebe Rexha, known for her hit song "I'm Good." According to a criminal complaint reviewed by The Times on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Malvagna claimed that he threw the phone at the stage as a form of entertainment.

In his statement to the authorities, Malvagna said, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

The impact of the phone resulted in Rexha experiencing redness, swelling, bruising, a laceration to her eye, and significant pain, as stated in the complaint.

As of now, there has been no response from Malvagna's legal representative regarding the incident.

Malvagna was released on his own recognizance, with the Manhattan district attorney ordering him to maintain a distance from Rexha. Additionally, Rexha received a full temporary order of protection. Malvagna's next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.

