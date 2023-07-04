 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle view their situation ‘childishly’

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have a reductive approach when they view their current circumstances whether it relates to their business or the royal rifts.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser lamented over the fact how the Sussexes ‘still cannot accept their culpability for their own lives.’

Amid their souring corporate ties, the Sussexes have been blaming their ‘repeated bad luck’ instead of assuming responsibility for their actions, reported Columnist Alison Boshoff.

Agreeing with Boshoff, Elser noted that the Sussexes are not “assuming that uncomfortable thing, accountability – ironically, one of the very things they keep demanding of the royal family.”

She added, “When will they actually metabolise and accept the fact they are not wholly blameless in the various messes that seem to follow them?”

Citing the royal rift that was aggravated by Harry’s memoir, Spare, Elser pointed out that Palace would also have had concerns over the ‘breach of privacy’ that Harry did with his memoir and Netflix docuseries.

Elser described it as “someone complaining about having their privacy breached – and then writing a tell-all about his family that traduces their privacy – and putting out a six-hour TV series which includes photos taken inside royal properties such as Buckingham Palace, reportedly without regal permission.”

Moreover, Elser questioned, “How can they, two expensively-educated adults, still reportedly see the world through such a binary light with no space for nuance or complexity or grey areas? How can they still view their situation so reductively and childishly?”

The royal expert explained that “the twist here is that Harry and Meghan, in relentlessly casting themselves as martyrs, have actually only ultimately hurt themselves.”

She surmised that if “they had admitted to some mistakes” then it would have made them “much more compelling, trustworthy narrators.”

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American