Heather Locklear’s erratic behavior sparks concerns among fans

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Heather Locklear worries fans as she is seen talking to herself and walking on building ledge

On Thursday in Malibu, California, Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear exhibited erratic behavior, which raised significant concerns about her well-being.

Locklear has been candid about her struggles with addiction and mental health problems, and a picture captured her wearing flip-flops and holding onto pillars for support while attempting to balance on an office building's ledge.

Concerned acquaintances fear that Locklear may have resumed drinking after undergoing several rehabilitation programs.

According to DailyMail, Locklear was seen arriving for an undisclosed appointment at around 1 pm, dropped off by a man believed to be her fiancé, former motocross racer Chris Heisser.

After spending an hour inside, Locklear emerged from the building and left Heisser waiting in his car.

She was then observed walking along the ledge of the building and running across the street.

Locklear was wearing army fatigue sweatpants and an off-the-shoulder T-shirt.

In a video, Locklear appeared bewildered while sitting at the top of the steps and reading from her personal journal. At one point, she became visibly angry and gestured animatedly at something written in the diary before putting it back in her purse.

She remained seated for a considerable period, presumably lost in thought. While attempting to balance herself, Locklear looked anxious and held onto pillars to avoid falling into the parking lot and dumpster below.

After spending well over an hour alone, Locklear eventually ran over to her fiancé, Chris Heisser, who had waited patiently in the car, and the two drove away together in his SUV.

