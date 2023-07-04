 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy Hamptons party with family

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Violet is Ben’s daughter from his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner which came to an end in 2018
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet went all out for an Independence Day party held by merchandising mogul Michael Rubin. 53-year-old Lopez donned a classy white maxi dress with a cut-out at the front.

The guest list for the party included a long list of big names including Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay Z and Tom Brady.

Jennifer put her hair up in a sleek ponytail along with a chic white Valentino clutch as she was matched by her stepdaughter, 17-year-old Violet who also donned a white flowing dress.

Jennifer completed the look with gold hoop earrings as well as a gold necklace. She went for a dramatic makeup look with blush and heavy eyelashes.

Violet is Ben’s daughter from his previous marriage with actress Jennifer Garner which came to an end in 2018 and with whom he shares two other children. Their other children include 13-year-old Seraphina as well as 10-year-old Samuel.

Jennifer has two children of her own as well, 15-year-old twins Maxi and Emme which she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

