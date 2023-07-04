 
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

British screenwriter and film producer Jemima Khan (centre left) with director Shekhar Kapur and Asim Chaudhry. — Twitter/@Jemima_Khan
British screenwriter and film producer Jemima Khan's film What's Love Got to Do with It? garnered significant recognition at the United Kingdom's National Film Awards as it took home four awards on Monday. 

Taking to Twitter, Jemima announced that her film won four awards at the  National Film Awards last night, saying that she felt grateful and happy for it. 

The romantic comedy received honours for best screenplay, best British film, best director and best-supporting actor. 

Jemima, the screenwriter and producer of this movie, won the award for Best Screenplay. The film was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry's remarkable performance. 

Moreover, Shekhar Kapur won the Best Director award and the Best British Film award. 

The film features Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Lily James, Emma Thompson, and Shazad Latif. It centres around the protagonist Zoe — a filmmaker played by actress James — as she navigates the modern dating world, parallel to her neighbour and childhood friend Kazim (Latif) as he pursues an arranged marriage with a bride (Aly) from Pakistan. The arranged marriage doesn’t work out as both Shazad and Sajal go their separate ways, pursuing their own things.

