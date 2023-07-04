Wendell Pierce opens up about portraying a spy in Prime Video's Jack Ryan

Pierce says that as an actor he got to travel around the world

Actor Wendell Pierce recently opened up about his portrayal as a spy in the action-filled Prime Video series Jack Ryan.

The series was based on a book by best-selling author Tom Clancy, and revolves around a fictional CIA analyst and field agent of the same name.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce revealed he has always been a fan of Jack Ryan.

The Tony-nominated actor said that acting in the Jack Ryan series was a chance to dig deeper into it.

"I thought the opportunity to work on anything that had to do with Jack Ryan was a great opportunity."

Reflecting on his experience of visiting the CIA he stated, "What was amazing was to go to the CIA and see that it looked like the country. People inside the CIA reflected the country and it was the biggest surprise!"

He added that as an actor he got to travel to different parts of the world, "I got to hear a lot of great music," he added.

He also revealed that he lived in Budapest for a year and a half.

Budapest has become his second home.

Lamenting the ending of the series, Pierce hoped the impact of the series to be considered worthy enough for consideration of other incarnations of this story.

He said the series is, "fascinating, personable, and action-filled."