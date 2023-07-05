Kanye West gets huge shout-out from Drake

Drake vibed on Kanye West's 'Through the Wire'

Kanye West is a musical genius, as admitted by many of his contemporaries, and recently, Drake also lent credence to the claim.

The Canadian rap star vibes at Ye’s seminal album’s College Dropout track Through the Wire.



The Grammy winner shared the snippets on Instagram Story, as he enjoyed the 46-year-old music in the bathroom while sporting a sweatshirt that promoted his new album, For All the Dogs.

The pair hugged their difference after beefing for several years in December 2021 at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in L.A.

“I painted the bigger picture to Drake,” Rap-A-Lot Records creator J. Prince told Billboard.

“I let him know that this is a moment and movement that can save lives. I believe by Drake and Kanye being an example, as two of Hip Hop’s top artists, that lives would be saved,” he continued.

“Everything is icing on the cake after that, because he never envisioned things like that. So I had to tap into a power greater than the anger or whatever these guys had for one another,” Prince added.

Despite the ice melting, the 36-year-old hit West on his song over his divorce mess.

In his track "Search & Rescue,” the Grammy-winner took the footage of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode where Kim Kardashian weighed in on her separation from the Donda hitmaker to her mom Kris Jenner.

