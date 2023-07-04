 
Rosie O'Donnell assures fans: Madonna is strong and recovering at home

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Pop icon Madonna has been hospitalized due to a serious bacterial infection. 

Her friend Rosie O'Donnell shared a health update with the music icon's fans.

Taking to Instagram, O'Donnell posted a picture of herself along with Madonna from a scene of 1992's A League Of Their Own captioning it as, "Remember When?"

One of her followers asked for an update about Madonna to which she replied, "She is very strong in general and she is recovering at home."

O'Donnel reassured another with a heart emoji who was hopeful that the pop icon was okay while dismissing concerns about her postponed tour.

O'Donnel became friends with Madonna during the production of A League of Their Own.

Entertainment Weekly reports that they both have had their share of falling out but currently, it seems that they are on good terms.

Earlier, Dabi Mazar revealed that Pop Queen was on the mend.

Debi Mazar is also considered to be a true friend of Madonna.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she wished speedy recovery to the pop queen stating, "Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! The strongest gal I know."

