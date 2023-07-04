 
Michelle Yeoh posts sweet throwback snaps with her goddaughter’s kids

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh takes a trip down memory lane
Michelle Yeoh, aged 60, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a heartwarming series of photos featuring her goddaughter's grown-up children.

The first photo captures Yeoh with the three young adults, and the subsequent photos showcase them during their childhood.

“Time flies and so blessed with my beautiful goddaughter children,” she captioned the post.

In one of the nostalgic pictures, which appears to be a snapshot of a photo album, Yeoh can be seen holding two infants, while the other photo captures her laughing with a toddler as they sit on the floor together. The comments section was filled with people expressing their affection.

One fan wrote, “An amazing family, plus lots of love”.

“What a lovely photo of a beautiful and loving family,” wrote another.

According to an interview with Bustle in March, Yeoh left her acting career at the age of 28 to focus on starting a family. Unfortunately, she was unable to have children of her own, which eventually led her back to the entertainment industry, where she has since thrived.

Back in March, the talented actress, who was born in Malaysia, made history by becoming the first Asian woman ever to receive the Best Actress award at the Oscars. Yeoh won the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Talking to reporters after her big win, Yeoh said: "This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation.”

