Kajol recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s timely advice on preventing burnout

Kajol recalls how close friend Shah Rukh Khan advised her to prevent a burnout from work

During a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Kajol disclosed that in the past, Shah Rukh Khan had suggested that she should learn acting techniques. However, she did not take his advice seriously.

She said, "I remember having this conversation with Shah Rukh and he was like, ‘Maybe you got to learn this technique of acting.’ I was like, ‘What’s that? Aisi bhi koi cheez hai?'”

“He said, ‘Yes, people are taught this technique and you have to learn this because you cannot do everything from within.’ I didn’t take it seriously then.”

Due to her unwavering commitment to her craft, she didn't realize that she was overworking herself, which eventually led to burnout.

The Lust Stories 2 actress said, "I was doing things unconsciously. I was doing everything… I was like ‘ye bhi kar do, ye dialogue bhi bol do, sab kuch andar se nikal raha tha."

Subsequently, Kajol came to the realization that playing intense characters had drained her. As a result, she starred in the movie Udhar Ki Zindagi in 1994, which provided her with the much-needed respite.

She then explained the technique, saying, "You don’t have to give so much of yourself to something and you can just act knowing you are good at it."

Kajol is gearing up to make her digital debut in the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar series, The Trial, which is scheduled to release on July 14.