Kate Middleton steals Roger Federer's wife's smile at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Tennis star Roger Federer, who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his illustrious tennis career, was honoured for his stellar sporting achievement in a special ceremony at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales looked thrilled to catch up with old pal Federer when the 20-time Grand Slam champion was honoured, but  the star's wife Mirka did not look thrilled on the big day of her husband.

It seemed as the Prince William's wife took Federer's wife's smile away with her close bond with the tennis star at the ceremony.

Kate was all excited as she welcomed Federer, but there was one person who did not appear thrilled by the pair's warm greeting. 

The tennis icon's wife Mirka watched on, and appeared less than impressed by the pair's friendly display of affection.

Kate enthusiastically praised the star, who was honoured on Centre Court following his retirement from the game last year.

In the pictures, shared by several media outlets, Roger's wife does not look thrilled, while Kate appears all excited.

It is to mention here that Kate and Roger are working on several projects together and both starring in a video highlighting the work of ball boys and girls in late June, where the royal put the tennis star through his paces.

Kate, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's patron, is a regular of the Royal Box and has enjoyed strong bond with Federer. 

Princess Kate even broke royal protocol in 2017 and planted three kisses on his cheeks as she congratulated the sportsman for winning the tournament for the eighth time, while the Prince of Wales and Federer's wife Mirka watched on.

