Ben Affleck's daughter Violet delights Jennifer Lopez with her fashion sense

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet matched Jennifer Lopez in a stunning white outfit as the blended family graced a star-studded party in New York on Tuesday.



Violet, 17, put her style credentials on display as she accompanied her celebrity father Affleck and his superstar wife Lopez to billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

She opted for a floaty, full-length gown complete with skinny tie shoulder straps, teamed with a pair of casual platform espadrille sandals.



She styled her dark brown locks in low pigtails, and wore a pair of clear, oversized glasses.

Meanwhile, J-Lo was a vision in a white full-length dress with a full pleated skirt. the superstar carried a white clutch bag with gold hardware, keeping her long locks swept back off her face in a ponytail.

350 of the world's most beautiful and famous people crammed onto one of the most expensive stretches of beach in the world.

Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, Corey Gamble, Kylian Mbappé, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Lori Harvey were all in attendance along with model Brook Snader and NYC fitness influencers.