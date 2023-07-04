 
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids grab coffee together amid messy divorce

Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 after an incident in a flight involving their children
On Saturday,  four of the six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles. 

Siblings Pax, 19, Zahara,18, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 14, were spotted spending time with each other.

The siblings visited Maru Coffee in Los Feliz to get cold beverages and enjoyed each other's company under the bright California sun. 

Clad in casual attire, the group appeared to be having a fun and relaxed time together.

As she strolled down the street, Shiloh carried an iced match and iced coffee in her hands while sporting a red Stüssy hoodie sweatshirt, black cut-off jean shorts, and black Converse sneakers.

Pax and Knox went for a more casual look with t-shirts and dark-colored pants. Pax accessorized his outfit with an alien-shaped pendant and black sunglasses.

Zahara wore a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a mask to cover her face. Notably absent from the coffee outing were two of the siblings, Maddox, aged 21, and Vivienne, aged 14 (who is Knox's twin sister).

Before their 12-year marriage came to an end in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised their six children together. 

Following an alleged altercation on a private jet involving Pitt and Jolie's children, Jolie filed for divorce just a few days later.

Reports claimed that Pitt had attempted to choke and strike their eldest son Maddox, but the actor has denied these allegations.

