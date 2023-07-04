 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh backlash from Canadians

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are significantly more popular than the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity is going down with every passing day despite all their stunts, while the Prince and Princess of Wales are emerging as the most-loved royal couple in the country.

 A study by the Angus Reid Institute measured favourability of members of the British royal family among Canadians.

The study found Princess Catherine to be the most favoured royal in Canada, at 56%, following by her husband William (53%).

As per the report, just 42% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Harry, while 37% hold positive impressions of Meghan.

Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: Who Canadians love more?

Interestingly, the least favoured members of the royal family are King Charles III (28%) and his wife Queen Consort Camilla (18%).

Future king William and his wife Princess Kate are viewed with much more favour, especially among those who wish Canada’s constitutional monarchy to continue for ages to come. The study also found that just 28% of Canadians want Canada to continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

