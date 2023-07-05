Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup dream

Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup.—ICC-cricket.com

Harare, Zimbabwe - Scotland's national cricket team took a significant step towards qualifying for the World Cup after defeating hosts Zimbabwe by 31 runs in a crucial match. The result ended Zimbabwe's aspirations of making it to the prestigious tournament and brought Scotland within striking distance of securing a spot in the finals.

In a high-stakes encounter, Scotland set a target of 234-8 after being asked to bat first. Zimbabwe's chase got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 37 runs in the early stages of their innings.

Despite a valiant knock of 83 by Ryan Burl, the hosts fell short of the target when Tendai Chatara was bowled by Safyaan Sharif. Sharif's crucial wicket made him the first Scottish player to achieve 100 international wickets. However, it was Chris Sole's three early wickets that proved decisive in the outcome of the match.

Should Scotland emerge victorious against the Netherlands on Thursday, they will secure their place in the World Cup for the fourth time. In fact, even a narrow defeat could see them through. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will miss out on the tournament for the second consecutive edition. Doug Watson's side finished second in the first round of qualifying, behind Sri Lanka, and are now in a favourable position to progress alongside them as only two teams will advance to the finals.

Scotland made an impressive start with contributions from Matthew Cross, Brandon McMullen, and George Munsey, all-surpassing 30 runs. However, a mid-order collapse threatened to derail their innings. Ultimately, Mark Watt's unbeaten 21 runs off the final balls proved vital in setting a competitive target for the hosts.

Chris Sole's early breakthroughs increased the pressure on Zimbabwe, and although Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl mounted a strong partnership, Scotland's victory seemed inevitable after Burl's dismissal. The result sparked scenes of jubilation among the Scottish players and supporters.

Reflecting on the victory, Scotland captain Richie Berrington expressed his pride in the team's fighting spirit and praised their bowlers for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament. He emphasised the importance of maintaining strength and focus in the upcoming match against the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine acknowledged Scotland's strong performance and the impact of Chris Sole's opening spell, which put his team on the back foot. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup, Ervine highlighted the positives from their campaign and expressed pride in the team's overall efforts.

Scotland's triumph has brought them to the brink of qualification, while Zimbabwe faces the disappointment of falling short.