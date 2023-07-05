'Indiana Jones 5' producer rains praises on Harrison Ford as he exit

Harrison Ford's latest 'Indiana Jones' has received glowing tributes from the cast

Harrison Ford's swan song in the Indiana Jones franchise has led everyone emotional in the cast as the producer Simon Emanuel shared a touching tribute to the legendary actor.

The producer said to Metro, "The very last day shooting was really emotional, and I’ll never forget it."

Adding, "We called wrap, we all had a toast and it was really emotional for lots of people. But particularly Harrison."

Simon also believed Indy character would have a special place in the veteran actor's heart.

"I think it’s his favorite character; out of the characters he’s played, it’s … no, it’s his favorite character. So I’m sure saying goodbye it’s quite something," he continued.

"I know he’s very happy to say I’m not coming back. But I think also to know you’re not coming back, it’s quite emotional."

In other news, Harrison Ford's last Indiana Jones movie is feared to have major losses as the latest film netted a mere $60 million domestically from 4,600 theaters on opening weekend.

As The Wrap reported, the film's international business numbers are not promising either, as it earned $70 million from 52 markets, pushing it to a $130 million global bow.